Mexicali man charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rudy Vasquez Cervantes of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico may be sentenced up to 20 years in prison

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 20-year-old man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Phoenix on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office said on June 30, Rudy Vasquez Cervantes was traveling by vehicle and was stopped by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

They searched his vehicle and found packages hidden under the floor between the back seat and trunk.

The packages found tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 128.75 pounds.

The Attorney's Office said a conviction for this charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and up to lifetime supervised release.