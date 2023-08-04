Skip to Content
Crime

Mexicali man charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

MGN
By
August 4, 2023 10:51 AM
Published 1:50 PM

Rudy Vasquez Cervantes of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico may be sentenced up to 20 years in prison

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 20-year-old man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Phoenix on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office said on June 30, Rudy Vasquez Cervantes was traveling by vehicle and was stopped by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

They searched his vehicle and found packages hidden under the floor between the back seat and trunk.

The packages found tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 128.75 pounds.

The Attorney's Office said a conviction for this charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and up to lifetime supervised release.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content