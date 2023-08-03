Man sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting two women

Nicholas Hernandez Oceguera was sentenced on August 1, 2023

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico man convicted of sexually assaulting two women when they went to his home for a massage was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said Nicholas Hernandez Oceguera learned his sentence on Tuesday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Oceguera sexually assaulted one victim in September 2021.

The first victim went to Oceguera's home to get a massage and said she and her family had been receiving massages from him for years.

However, this time she went to his home alone and was sexually assaulted.

The District Attorney's Office said the victim immediately pulled up her shorts, ran out, screaming, and called her friend, who then called her mother and they reported the incident to Calexico police.

Another victim came forward in October 2021 and said she was also sexually assaulted by the same man.

The second victim said at some point during the massage, Oceguera forcefully grabbed her, restrained her, and sexually assaulted her.

She said she was able to run away but was afraid to report the incident.

Both victims said they were able to get away but suffered from anxiety and depression knowing he was still living in Calexico.

The District Attorney's Office said it provided resources to both victims to keep them safe.