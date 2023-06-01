Glendale woman charged for assaulting TSA officers

A 19-year-old woman was indicted on May 17

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Ma'Kiah Cherae Coleman was formally charged with three counts of assault on Transportation Administration (TSA) officers and three counts of interference with Airport Security Screening Personnel.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the indictment alleges that Coleman interfered with TSA officers who were conducting security screenings at Sky Harbor International Airport on April 25 in Phoenix.

And that Coleman allegedly injured two TSA officers by grabbing one officer by the hair, forcing the officer's head down against a table, and hitting them in the head multiple times.

The other TSA officer was elbowed in the head by Coleman.

Allegedly, Coleman bit the hair of a third TSA officer who came to help the other two officers that were struggling with the 19-year-old woman.