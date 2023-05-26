Man accused of providing harmful media to underage girl and fleeing the country is now in custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they arrested a man who was accused of providing harmful media to an underage girl who both ended up fleeing to Mexico.

YPD said the complaint about the harmful media was filed on April 21.

During the investigation, Yuma police said the underage girl left her residence and believed she was with the man.

According to YPD, they found out that both the man and the underage girl fled the country into Mexico.

Then a warrant was issued for the arrest of the man.

YPD and the U.S. Marshals Service Yuma District were able to locate the man in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico and he was arrested on Thursday, May 25.

The underage girl was also located and they were both expelled from Mexico.

YPD said the underage girl was safely returned to her family members.

The 31-year-old man was booked into Yuma County Detention Center on multiple felony charges including sexual exploitation with a minor.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

If you or anyone have any information, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.