More than seven ounces of methamphetamine found at residence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence where 7.58 ounces of methamphetamine were found on Friday morning.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office K-9 Aisha assisted with discovering the methamphetamine, items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales and multiple firearms.

The methamphetamine found had an estimated street value of $4,306.

The suspect in the search warrant was identified as 56-year-old Vincent Pugliese.

Pugliese was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

The suspect was booked for:

Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale

Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Weapons by Prohibited Possessor

Misconduct involving Weapons

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says to call (928) 783-4427, or (928) 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, to report any suspected drug activity, or visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.