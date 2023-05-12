Skip to Content
More than seven ounces of methamphetamine found at residence

YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence where 7.58 ounces of methamphetamine were found on Friday morning.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office K-9 Aisha assisted with discovering the methamphetamine, items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales and multiple firearms.

The methamphetamine found had an estimated street value of $4,306.

The suspect in the search warrant was identified as 56-year-old Vincent Pugliese.

Pugliese was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

The suspect was booked for:

  • Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale
  • Possession of Dangerous Drugs
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Weapons by Prohibited Possessor
  • Misconduct involving Weapons

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says to call (928) 783-4427, or (928) 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, to report any suspected drug activity, or visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.   

