More than seven ounces of methamphetamine found at residence
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence where 7.58 ounces of methamphetamine were found on Friday morning.
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office K-9 Aisha assisted with discovering the methamphetamine, items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales and multiple firearms.
The methamphetamine found had an estimated street value of $4,306.
The suspect in the search warrant was identified as 56-year-old Vincent Pugliese.
Pugliese was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.
The suspect was booked for:
- Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale
- Possession of Dangerous Drugs
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Weapons by Prohibited Possessor
- Misconduct involving Weapons
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says to call (928) 783-4427, or (928) 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, to report any suspected drug activity, or visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.