Methamphetamine trafficker sentenced to six years

Taylor Melton Addington of Phoenix, Arizona was sentenced on April 13, and was discovered by undercover agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 33-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison, along with five years of supervised release for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Taylor Melton Addington pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Addington sold about four pounds of methamphetamine to undercover government agents at his auto shop in Phoenix in September 2019.

The Attorney's Office mentioned in the following weeks, Addington also negotiated with an undercover agent to provide an additional 100 pounds of methamphetamine and the parties agreed it would be delivered to Washington State.

During the negotiation, Addington sent the attached photo to the undercover agent of a partial shipment of the drugs said the Attorney's Office.

Addington was arrested on October 23, 2019, in Oak Harbor, Washington where he delivered 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

This was the first part of the 100-pound transaction to the undercover agent said the Attorney's Office.