Murder suspect plea deal denied

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The murder investigation of a Somerton barber brought new revelations on Thursday in court.

According to the attorney of 33-year-old Joshua Cota, their plea offer was rejected by the state.

This after learning that another suspect arrested in this case, 26-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela will testify for the prosecution against Cota and his brother, Gregorio.

All three men have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

It is unclear at this time what offer was made to Valenzuela in exchange for his testimony.

As a result of this latest revelation, Cota's attorney asked Judge Roger Nelson for a 30-day continuance so that they could decide what their next steps would be.

Joshua Cota will be back in court on May 25.