today at 3:55 PM
Published 4:29 PM

Murder suspect plea deal denied

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The murder investigation of a Somerton barber brought new revelations on Thursday in court.

According to the attorney of 33-year-old Joshua Cota, their plea offer was rejected by the state.

This after learning that another suspect arrested in this case, 26-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela will testify for the prosecution against Cota and his brother, Gregorio.

All three men have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

It is unclear at this time what offer was made to Valenzuela in exchange for his testimony.

As a result of this latest revelation, Cota's attorney asked Judge Roger Nelson for a 30-day continuance so that they could decide what their next steps would be.

Joshua Cota will be back in court on May 25.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

