today at 1:11 PM
Status hearing in barber murder

YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the three men accused of murdering a local barber appeared in court Thursday after examining new evidence with his attorney.

26-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

He is accused of being the getaway driver in the murder of 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May of last year.

He is charged alongside others, Joshua Escalante Cota, 32, and Gregorio Cota, 21.

Valenzuela's attorney requested a new date for a status hearing after reviewing new evidence during a recent settlement conference.

The next court appearance for Valenzuela is scheduled for May 11.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

