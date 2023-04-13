Skip to Content
today at 1:22 PM
Published 2:15 PM

Former MCAS daycare worker requests plea change

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The second former Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma daycare worker accused of abusing up to 13 children requested a change of plea on Thursday.

28-year-old Katherine McCombs has been charged with seven counts of child abuse.

She appeared telephonically in court Thursday with her attorney.

McCombs and another defendant Valeria McKinstry took part in a private settlement conference last week overlooking new evidence presented.

As a result of the meeting, McCombs is now looking to enter a change of plea.

MCAS learned of the alleged abuse back in late February 2021 and a long-form complaint was then officially filed in December 2021.

She had initially pleaded not guilty back in February 2022.

Her attorney asked that the change of plea hearing take place in 60 days so that McCombs will have ample time to get her affairs in order.

Judge Roger Nelson scheduled the change of plea hearing for June 15.

Jalen Fong

Jalen Fong

