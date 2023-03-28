Skip to Content
Crime
By ,
Published 12:45 PM

Human smuggler extradited to the U.S.

Ofelia Hernandez, nicknamed "La Guera" has been involved with a smuggling operation since the 1990's. 

Mexicali, B.C. (Telemundo) - A woman accused of leading a group of human smugglers is now behind bars after being sought after by International Police (Interpol) for several years.

The Baja California Secretary of Security says Ofelia Hernandez, nicknamed "La Guera" has been involved with a smuggling operation since the 1990's. 

They say she had the backing of Mexican drug cartels to traffic migrants from Asian countries.

"In the arrest, several migrants were rescued, there were 3 foreigners, one from the country of India and two from Kazakhstan," said Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar, Baja California Secretary of Citizen Security. "This security coordination work allows us to strengthen the fight against human trafficking that has been increasing at the border. She was handed over to Interpol to extradite her to the United States where she also has a history of crimes for human smuggling."

Hernandez is also facing charges in our country.

Mexican police say they're also looking for four other wanted criminals in Baja California who will also be extradited to the U.S. if they are found.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano, nacida en Mexicali Baja California, Lic. en Ciencias de la Comunicación de la UABC, comenzó su carrera periodística en medios televisivos en Mexicali en el año 2003, para luego emigrar a Estados Unidos y continuar ejerciendo su labor como reportera en el Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content