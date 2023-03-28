Human smuggler extradited to the U.S.

Mexicali, B.C. (Telemundo) - A woman accused of leading a group of human smugglers is now behind bars after being sought after by International Police (Interpol) for several years.

The Baja California Secretary of Security says Ofelia Hernandez, nicknamed "La Guera" has been involved with a smuggling operation since the 1990's.

They say she had the backing of Mexican drug cartels to traffic migrants from Asian countries.

"In the arrest, several migrants were rescued, there were 3 foreigners, one from the country of India and two from Kazakhstan," said Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar, Baja California Secretary of Citizen Security. "This security coordination work allows us to strengthen the fight against human trafficking that has been increasing at the border. She was handed over to Interpol to extradite her to the United States where she also has a history of crimes for human smuggling."

Hernandez is also facing charges in our country.

Mexican police say they're also looking for four other wanted criminals in Baja California who will also be extradited to the U.S. if they are found.