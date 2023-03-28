Charges filed on suspect for series of vehicle burglaries

Skip to Content
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Police filed charges on a 19-year-old suspect for a string of vehicle burglaries that happened between October 19, 2022, and November 3, 2022.

The Imperial Police Department (IPD) said that the thefts happened in the Paseo Del Sol, Sunset Ranch, and Victoria Ranch Subdivisions.

Police say numerous personal items were stolen from the vehicles.

IPD said after months of investigation, Detective Reyes was able to identify Tomas Flores, a 19-year-old from Imperial, Calif.

Flores is in the Imperial County Jail on an unrelated weapons offense and was arraigned.

IPD said he is bound over on a total of 16 charges, from Grand Theft, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and Tampering with a Motor Vehicle.

