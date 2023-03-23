Former YRMC nurse takes plea deal

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – After more than two years, the former Yuma Regional Medical Center emergency room nurse accused of sexually abusing three victims took a plea agreement.

This morning, 37-year-old Jose Arias pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse.

Court documents show Arias, did "knowingly engage in sexual intercourse or oral sexual contact without consent."

Another charge lists that the defendant "touched, fondled or manipulated victim’s genitals."

The prosecutor says arias is a flight risk, citing that he is accused of abusing people in their most vulnerable state.

The abuse happened from December of 2020 through August of 2021.

Arias is expected to serve an 11 and a half year prison term.

He will be sentenced next month.