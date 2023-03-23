Skip to Content
Former horse instructor plea deal

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – The local former horse instructor accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys last July took a plea deal this morning; this as new graphic details were revealed in the courtroom.

25-year-old Makaila Yablonski pleaded guilty to two counts: attempted child abuse and aggravated assault.

She was arrested on several charges including sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor.

We've learned the plea agreement stated that Yablonski struck the victims by whipping them, leaving them with severe bruising.

Yablonski will be back in court next month for sentencing.

Her plea agreement will send her to prison for 18 months and will include probation once she's released.

Her probation is likely to not exceed three years.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

