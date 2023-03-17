Coordinator of human smuggling stash house sentenced

Macario Ulises Barragan-Cisneros, a 45-year-old of Michoacán, Mexico was sentenced to 57 months in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 45-year-old man was sentenced to a combined term of 67 months and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented noncitizens for profit.

Macario Ulises Barragan-Cisneros was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

And consecutive to 10 months imprisonment for violation of supervised release due to a prior conviction.

The Attorney's Office also mentioned co-defendant Gustavo Bueno De-Haro was sentenced to 12 months and one day on May 26, 2022.

Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations found 30 undocumented noncitizens inside a trailer unit on September 21, 2021.

They were inside the trailer in the Camino Vista Mobile Home Park in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the Attorney's Office, a ledger revealed human smuggling operations in the trailer and Barragan-Cisneros was identified as a human smuggler coordinator.

He also recruited co-conspirator De-Haro to transport and hide undocumented noncitizens.