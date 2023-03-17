ATM robbers identified, suspects arrested after two years

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Armed suspects robbed ATM maintenance workers of ATM cash over $200,000 in 2021, after a year-long investigation, detectives arrested four suspects.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank drive-up Automated Teller Machine (ATM) terminal on January 14, 2021.

Officers were dispatched to the area of North Imperial.

ECPD said the report was of an armed robbery of two ATM maintenance workers who were upgrading software on the ATM.

Police mentioned when officers arrived they learned that two armed men suspects wore masks while robbing them of the ATM cash.

Two other women drivers were also involved and the total loss was estimated to be over $200,000 said ECPD.

The El Centro Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate the robbery case.

ECPD said detectives worked a year-long investigation and identified the four suspects who were part of a robbery crew out of the Los Angeles area.

Three of the four suspects were arrested, two stolen vehicles were recovered and one firearm said ECPD.

The fourth and final suspect involved in the armed robbery was arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail on March 9, 2023, said ECPD.