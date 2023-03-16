Co-conspirator of Tucson Amtrak shooter pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Devonte Okeith Mathis of Mesquite, Texas pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on May 24, 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple crimes involving being a co-conspirator to an Amtrak shooter and drug trafficking.

Devonte Okeith Mathis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Marijuana, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona, Mathis and his co-conspirator were traveling together on an Amtrak train in Tuscon on October 4, 2021.

Mathis' co-conspirator shot and killed Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Michael Garbo on the train.

The co-conspirator also shot and injured another DEA Special Agent and a DEA Task Force Officer.

Mathis' co-conspirator died on the scene.

The press release said Mathis admitted to knowing that his co-conspirator possessed two handguns and that it was reasonably foreseeable that his co-conspirator would possess the firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking conspiracy.

Mathis also admitted that he would carry and use the two handguns during and in relation to their drug trafficking conspiracy.