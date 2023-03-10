YPD confirms jewelry scammer suspects are in custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) confirmed they have the jewelry scammer suspects in custody.

YPD confirms at least two suspects are in custody and the arrest happened on I-8 west on the ramp at Araby Road.

Police say there's at least one man and one woman involved in this scam.

Officers say they approach people on the street, claiming they are stranded and in need of help to return to their home in Texas.

Once they're given a small amount of cash, they then attempt to sell the jewelry by inflating the price for more than the jewelry is actually worth when brought to Yuma area pawn shops.

Police say it's low-end costume jewelry and they've already scammed people out of $2,000.

"I spotted the same vehicle attempting to scam an older gentleman, I boxed them in and yelled they're scammers don't give them any money, they saw me and recognized me right away I knew that they would," said Leonard Manos, a Yuma resident.

This story is still developing and the suspects have not yet been formally charged.

KYMA will keep you updated with this story.