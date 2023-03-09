Man sentenced for attempting to smuggle ammunition to Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 24 months in prison along with three years of supervised release for pleading guilty to one count of smuggling goods from the U.S.

Victor Acosta of Tucson, Ariz. attempted to leave the U.S. and enter Mexico at the port of entry in Nogales, Ariz. on March 23, 2022.

Customs and Border Protection officers discovered about 19,000 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 3,000 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition in Acosta's vehicle.

The press release mentioned Acosta admitted to having the ammunition in the vehicle.