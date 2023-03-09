Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 2:32 PM
Published 2:42 PM

Man sentenced for attempting to smuggle ammunition to Mexico

MGN

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 47-year-old man was sentenced to 24 months in prison along with three years of supervised release for pleading guilty to one count of smuggling goods from the U.S.

Victor Acosta of Tucson, Ariz. attempted to leave the U.S. and enter Mexico at the port of entry in Nogales, Ariz. on March 23, 2022.

Customs and Border Protection officers discovered about 19,000 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition and 3,000 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition in Acosta's vehicle.

The press release mentioned Acosta admitted to having the ammunition in the vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

