Latest update on suspect arrested for allegedly shooting two teens

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department is revealing more information on the suspect arrested for allegedly shooting two teenagers in February.

Officers made a traffic stop on Sunday, March 5, and arrested a 36-year-old man from Brawley.

The shooting happened on Cattle Call Drive and South El Cerrito Drive.

The two teenagers were flown out to Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego and are expected to make a full recovery.

The Chief of Police says there might be a connection between the suspect and the victims.

“What led to the shooting was the interaction between the suspect...his family members... and the juveniles... they had prior interactions in which some property was damaged... We are still investigating the motive... there was some assaults that were recorded," said Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran.

The 36-year-old man was booked at the Imperial County Jail charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

