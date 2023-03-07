Trial date set for July in case of father accused of son’s murder

36-year-old Jose Adan Gallardo has maintained a not-guilty plea for his 10 felony charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - In Yuma Superior Court Tuesday morning, Jude Darci Weede said a jury trial would begin July 19 and go through August 3.

YCSO and YPD at the location of Mario Nez's body on December 12

36-year-old Jose Adan Gallardo was charged with 10 felonies in December of 2022, including the first-degree murder of his 19-year-old son Mario Nez.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says on December 12, they responded to multiple calls about a body lying on the side of Interstate 8, at mile marker 65 near Dateland.

The body would be later identified as Mario Nez.

Over 10 hours since officers responded to the scene, law enforcement arrested Gallardo with the assistance of helicopters in the desert near Mohawk Pass after he had fled the scene.

19-year-old Mario Nez, photo courtesy of Mario's family

Gallardo and Nez lived in the Phoenix area, but according to social media posts made by family members, they were traveling back home from California, with the alleged murder taking place in Yuma County.

While facing the first-degree murder charge, Gallardo also faces felony DUI and kidnapping counts.

At a hearing in February, Gallardo's public defender said the state is not offering any plea bargains in the case.

As Gallardo is maintaining his not-guilty plea, the case will go to trial.

A pre-trial management conference has been scheduled for June 13.