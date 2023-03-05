Two dead, one in critical but stable condition following Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead following a shooting in Columbus overnight.

There are not many details at this time.

The shooting was reported at around 3:30am at an intersection just outside of downtown.

At the scene, police found three people inside a car that had been shot.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The third victim, another man, was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.