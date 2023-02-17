Skip to Content
Labor laws broken at mass shooting sites

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Authorities are now investigating potential workplace safety and health violations at two worksites, where seven people were shot and killed in January.

The mass shootings happened at two places where the suspect, Chunli Zhao, worked and lived.

One shooting at the California terra garden, a mushroom farm, and the other at a nearby farm where Zhao was a former employee.

After inspecting both crime scenes, officials expressed concerns about the conditions in which employees and victims worked and lived.

They said that the workers were being paid nine dollars an hour and living in shipping containers in deplorable conditions.

