Shooting occurred at a Houston bowling alley

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) - One person died and two others suffered injuries in a shooting a Houston bowling alley.

The incident happened during a private party with about 40 or 50 people in attendance.

One person had died at the scene.

However, the two others who suffered injuries self-transported to the hospital.

In addition, police have confirmed that two members of the popular rap group Migos, Quavo and Takeoff, were at the event at the time of the shooting.

So far, the authorities have not disclosed the identities of those shot.

Officials are not releasing any details concerning the man who died until they notify his family.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.