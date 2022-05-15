Chicago is experiences massive gun violence as various shootings occur throughout the city

CHICAGO (KYMA, KECY) - According to police, 30 people have been injured over the weekend due to multiple shootings that occurred across the city of Chicago, five were fatally wounded.

Among those people who were shot was a 16-year-old and 57-year-old male. was among two shot Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West side of Chicago while the two were standing on a sidewalk at approximately 2:30 A.M.

The younger male received a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to Stronger Hospital where he was listed to be in serious condition.

Gunfire also struck the 57-year-old man and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

He was treated for a wound to his right arm and was determined to be in fair condition.

The police have not placed anyone into custody.

On Sunday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side of Chicago, a 13-year-old boy was also shot.

According to Chicago police, at approximately 1:45 a.m., the boy was standing on a sidewalk with other people when gunfire hit him in the buttocks.

He was confirmed to be in fair condition and was treated at Comer Children's Hospital.

Police have not made an arrest.