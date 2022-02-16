Suspect arrested for stabbing ex-girlfriend’s father in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect has been taken into custody for stabbing his ex-girlfriend's father.

On Tuesday afternoon, El Centro Police Department (ECPD) received a call about a stabbing right behind Strikezone bowling alley on the railroad tracks.

According to Michael Cox, the step-son of the victim, the suspect came to confront the dad because the dad told his daughter she shouldn't hang out with the suspect anymore due to his drug abuse.

The father didn't want any issues so as he thought they were going to shake hands, he was stabbed once in his lower stomach.

The suspect ran off and fled in his truck.

ECPD found the suspect on Tuesday evening and was arrested.

The family found out today, the father had to be flown to a hospital in Indio for surgery because the wound was worse than they thought.

Cox says it's hard living in the streets because some people have no boundaries and enter their homes causing problems.

"The way I think of it is this is my house so sometimes I end up saying something, so with that, a lot of people end up feeling some type of way about it and they'll want to do something you know, whether it's fighting or pulling out a knife or even just arguments," Cox said.

Cox hopes the ex-boyfriend doesn't come back to bother them, especially his sister. He says the suspect is a bad influence and they just want to protect her.