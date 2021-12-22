El Centro Sector Border Patrol finds more than 45 pounds of meth in a spare tire

Two U.S. citizens arrested after I-10 traffic stop

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol says more than 45-pounds of methamphetamine is off the streets after an early morning traffic stop along Interstate 10.

The Border Patrol K-9 credited with sniffing out the meth

Agents say they pulled over a Volkswagen Monday around midnight near the Golf Center Parkway exit. They say a drug-sniffing dog led them to the car's trunk, so they searched it.

Agents say during the search they noticed the spare tire was heavier than normal. A look inside revealed why. Agents say it was filled with packages of a white crystalized substance. It later tested positive as meth.

Agents say in all there was 45.7 pounds of the narcotic stashed in the tire. It has an estimated street value of more than $82,000.

Agents arrested the driver and a passenger. Both are U.S. citizens. Border Patrol turned over the suspects, the car, and the drugs to Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).