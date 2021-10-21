Skip to Content
Crime
By ,
Published 10:43 PM

WEB EXTRA: Full interview with former U.S. Marine who thwarted armed robbery plot

News 11's Cody Lee & CBS 13's Luis Lopez speak to James Kilcer exclusively

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More on the heroic act all caught on camera. Surveillance video captures the very moment when armed robbery suspects dash into a local gas station and points a gun at the clerk.

Then the former Marine, who happened to be in the right place at the right time, took action immediately. 

He is being dubbed a local hero by many.

Crime
Author Profile Photo

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content