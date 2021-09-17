Three arrested in connection with Yuma drive-by shooting
Two additional arrests connected to woman jailed on $1.2 million bail
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We have new details on the circumstances that led to a Yuma woman's arrest and booking on $1.2 million bond.
Deputies took 18-year-old Aliza Ramirez-Granillo into custody on September 14 on a variety of felony charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. We've now learned her arrest came in connection to a September 1 drive-by shooting near W. 5th Street and Avenue B.
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies got a report of shots fired in that area just after five in the morning. Deputies say someone had opened fire on a trailer. One person was shot, but their injury was not life-threatening. Two other people were also inside the trailer, but did not get hurt.
YCSO says further investigation of that incident led them to four suspects, three of which are now in custody.
Deputies say they arrested 21-year-old Romeo Gray on charges of attempted murder, endangerment, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.
They took 24-year-old Melissa Sanchez into custody on charges of hindering prosecution.
Ramirez-Granillo had already been booked on charges of attempted murder, endangerment, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault. She's also accused of sexual assault and sexual abuse in charges not related to this case.
YCSO says one suspect in the shooting remains at large: 21-year-old Gregorio Cota. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating Cota. However, they warn the public not to approach him Instead, if you see him, call 9-1-1.
Anyone with any additional details on this case is urged to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.
