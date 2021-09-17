Three arrested in connection with Yuma drive-by shooting

Crime

Two additional arrests connected to woman jailed on $1.2 million bail

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We have new details on the circumstances that led to a Yuma woman's arrest and booking on $1.2 million bond.

18-year-old Aliza Ramirez-Granillo

Deputies took 18-year-old Aliza Ramirez-Granillo into custody on September 14 on a variety of felony charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. We've now learned her arrest came in connection to a September 1 drive-by shooting near W. 5th Street and Avenue B.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies got a report of shots fired in that area just after five in the morning. Deputies say someone had opened fire on a trailer. One person was shot, but their injury was not life-threatening. Two other people were also inside the trailer, but did not get hurt.

21-year-old Romeo Gray

YCSO says further investigation of that incident led them to four suspects, three of which are now in custody.

Deputies say they arrested 21-year-old Romeo Gray on charges of attempted murder, endangerment, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.

24-year-old Melissa Sanchez

They took 24-year-old Melissa Sanchez into custody on charges of hindering prosecution.

Ramirez-Granillo had already been booked on charges of attempted murder, endangerment, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault. She's also accused of sexual assault and sexual abuse in charges not related to this case.

21-year-old Gregorio Cota

YCSO says one suspect in the shooting remains at large: 21-year-old Gregorio Cota. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating Cota. However, they warn the public not to approach him Instead, if you see him, call 9-1-1.

Anyone with any additional details on this case is urged to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.