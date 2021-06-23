Mexico prison riot leaves 6 dead, 9 injured

Crime

MEXICO (KYMA, KECY, AP NEWS) - A riot in a prison on Mexico's Gulf coast on Tuesday left six prisoners dead and nine others wounded.

The Associated Press reported the riot that happened in prison in the state of Villahermosa.

Police said inmates used homemade weapons made out of metal, spoons, and blades. It's still unclear what triggered the fight, but they say this prison is well known for members of the cartels to fight rivals often.

Police were able to take control of the facility but do not specify the condition of those injured.