YPD: Sex offenders living in Yuma

Crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A high-risk sex offender has a new address in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said Ismael Oscar Godoy, 34, now lives at the 500 block of S. 6th Avenue in Yuma. He is 5'3 tall, 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said on May 11, 2006, Godoy was convicted on two counts of indecent exposure. On September 7, 2012, he was convicted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Godoy is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.

Police said there's also another sex offender with a new address.

YPD said 68-year-old Enrique Bernardino Vargas lives in a van at S. 4th Avenue at W. 4th Street. He is 5'6 inches, 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said on October 23, 2003, Vargas pled guilty to one count of failing to register.

Vargas is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.