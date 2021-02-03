SLPD help U.S. Marshals capture criminals

Crime

The city of San Luis and U.S. Marshals partner up to keep the community safe - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force gets fugitives off the street. The task force focuses on offenders wanted for violent state and federal crimes.

The partnership provides San Luis police officers with overtime pay as they join the task force in addition to their normal workload. The overtime does not impact the city's budget as the overtime is to be paid by the U.S. Marshals.

The intel gained through this joint effort allows San Luis PD access to resources not typically available to them. However, sharing information between the police department and the federal agency is invaluable to both parties.

San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup says that the task force can be for "anything that the federal court system issues a warrant for," not just violent crimes.