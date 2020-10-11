Elder man in wheelchair dies in SLRC after he is run over by tourist

Crime

The driver, from Puerto Peñasco, says he could not see the man crossing due to the height of the vehicle

MEXICALI, B.C., Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - An older adult in a wheelchair lost his life Saturday morning when he was run over by a tourist from Puerto Peñasco.

Juan, 71, was passing by a gas station shortly before 8 a.m. when a vehicle hit him. According to witnesses and the driver responsible, the driver was leaving the parking lot but due to the height of the vehicle, he did not realize the now deceased man was crossing in front of him.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as Jesús, 28, stayed at the scene to take responsibility for the case.

Jesús was arrested and turned over to the competent authorities.

The victim is believed to have been heading home since the accident happened near his home.