BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence reported near 17th Street

Crime

Yuma Police assisting U.S. Marshals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA.com has received reports of a heavy police presence in the vicinity of East 17th Street and South Riley Avenue.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says officers are assisting the U.S. Marshalls Service with a fugitive warrant. At this time we have no details on the type of warrant or on the suspect.

Police have blocked off portions of both 17th Street and Riley Avenue as a precaution.

News 11 does have a crew on the scene. We will bring you more details as they become available.