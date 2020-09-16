Yuma homeowner shoots suspected burglar

Crime

Yuma police investigate both alleged break-in and gunfire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are trying to find out what led to the shooting of a man outside a Yuma home.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says officers got called to a home on West 22nd street around 9:30 Tuesday night. They say the homeowner shot a man who was trying to get into his house.

Police say the man shot had gone to the house to find someone, and tried to open the front door. They say that's when the resident opened fire.

The injured individual ran away. A friend, who was waiting for him in a car, took him to Yuma Regional Medical Center. Doctors say his injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with this incident. They ask anyone with information to call Detective F. Saenz at (928) 783-5000 extension #6079 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.