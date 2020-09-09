Ex-SLHS security guard reaches plea bargain with prosecutors

Crime

Coronel-Gomez faces charges for have sex with an underage student

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The former San Luis High School security guard accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Yuma Union High School District student entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors Wednesday.

Lizbeth Coronel-Gomez agreed to plea guilty to attempted sexual assault of a minor. The conditions of the agreement include:

Presumptive sentence of 2.5 to 8 years, with a minimum of 2 years

Minimum 5 years probation, maximum lifelong probation

Condition of a 1-year jail sentence, if placed on probation

Required to register as a sex offender

Court records reveal, between November 2017 to May 2018, Gomez engaged in oral sex and other sexual activities with a teenage boy. Documents show he was 15 when the relationship started.

Records also show, Gomez knew the student's age and proceeded to send photos and videos of sexual activities anyway.

Police arrested Gomez last September. The Yuma Union High School District immediately fired her.

Gomez is currently 9-months pregnant. As a result, the judge pushed back her sentencing until November 18.