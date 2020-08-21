Yuma man sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder

Crime

Jimmie Roy Jordan also awaits sentencing on a triple murder case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Jimmie Roy Jordan was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for the murder of 31-year-old Marcus Jackson.

On July 19, 2019, police received reports of a man down call right behind Estrellita Meat Market.

When police got to the scene it found Jackson with gunshot wounds. Jackson was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said on July 28, Jackson died of his injuries.

On July 23, police found Jordan and was taken into custody without incident.

Court documents show Jordan is also awaiting sentencing in connection to the triple murder case that happened at the 2700 block of West 5th Street on Monday, September 3, 2018.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) served a search warrant at the 8400 block of South Yavapai Lane in reference to the September 3 homicide.

YCSO received reports of a dead body found inside a home at around 1:22 p.m. on Monday, September 3, 2018.

It discovered three men with gunshot wounds inside the home. The victims are 20-year-old Grady Baxter, 19-year-old Nicholas Grabbe, and 24-year-old Javier Sanchez, all from Yuma.

The victims' two-year memorial will be just under two weeks.

The delay in sentencing is because the evidence was outsourced to an outside lab and processing delays due to COVID-19.

Jordan pleads guilty to an amended count of second-degree murder in a plea agreement with prosecutors in July.

As part of the plea deal, charges against him of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misconduct with weapons were dismissed.