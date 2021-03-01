YRMC eases visitor restrictions

Yuma County Coronavirus

Drop in number of COVID patients allows hospital to let some guest in

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Monday it will begin allowing some patient visitation.

YRMC put "substantial" restrictions in place in November of last year, when coronavirus hospitalizations began spiking in Yuma County again.

Now, YRMC says it's seen a large enough drop in virus patients to move back into its "moderate" visitation plan. The change doesn't completely lift restrictions, but it does provide visitors limited access to their loved ones. The hospital will tailor visitation policies by area and according to patient needs.

Patients hospitalized in YRMC’s main bed tower (including ICU) are now allowed two pre-designated visitors for the duration of their stay, one per day. Visitation hours for those areas are 10 AM to 6 PM.

Patients at YRMC’s outpatient clinics and facilities may bring one companion per visit.

Policies for other areas include: