YRMC restricts visitation due to surge in coronavirus cases

Yuma County Coronavirus

Restrictions will extend to Cancer Center and outpatient facilities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Friday it will return to its highest level of visitor restrictions.

Effective immediately visitors will not be allowed in the hospital. Starting Monday, visitors will also be barred from entering YRMC's Cancer Center, and from all of its outpatient clinics.

Exceptions may be made in specific situations, such as patients who are in serious condition or nearing their end of life, patients in ICU/MOSU, patients in Labor and Delivery and parents of patients who are 21 and younger. Under these special circumstances, only one visitor will be allowed in at a time.

To help minimize the impact of the visitor restrictions on our patients, YRMC is working with families to encourage the use of video chat services such as Zoom or Skype. A limited number of electronic tablets are available for virtual visitation. Families are also encouraged, when possible, to help assure patients are admitted with their smartphones or tablets, along with necessary chargers.

Families, friends and the community in general are also encouraged to use YRMC’s website to send Cheer Cards to patients. These cards can be sent to a specific patient or to an anonymous patient in need. To send a card to the latter, simply fill out “Any Patient” in the name field.