Only nine new coronavirus cases in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New coronavirus cases in Yuma County have been dropping significantly.

Health officials reported only 9 new cases and no deaths. The total number of cases is now at 12,059. The county hasn't seen new numbers that low in months.

Not only are lower numbers helpful for health of the community, but also for the county to determine a safe reopening process.

The death toll still stands at 305. This is the second day in a row that there aren't any new coronavirus deaths.

6 ventilators are in use at the Yuma Regional Medical Center and nearly 65,000 patients have been tested.