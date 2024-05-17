Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Protein Pancakes

By
today at 5:24 PM
Published 5:55 PM

A great breakfast after a workout and you can enjoy with nut butter or fruit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make pancakes using protein powder.

It's a simple recipe the whole family can learn and reap the benefits of.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 banana​
  • 75g oats​
  • 3 large eggs​
  • 2 tbsp milk (dairy, soy, oat or nut milks all work)​
  • 1 tbsp baking powder​
  • pinch of cinnamon​
  • 2 tbsp protein powder (whey, pea or whatever your preference)​
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil​

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Whizz the banana, oats, eggs, milk, baking powder, cinnamon and protein powder in a blender for 1-2 mins until smooth. Check the oats have broken down, if not, blend for another minute.​
  • Heat a drizzle of oil in a pan. Pour or ladle in 2-3 rounds of batter, leaving a little space between each to spread. 
  • Cook for 1-2 minutes until bubbles start to appear on the surface and the underside is golden. Flip over and cook for another minute until cooked through.
  • Transfer to a warmed oven and repeat with the remaining batter.
  • Serve in stacks with nut butter, maple syrup and fruit.​
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

