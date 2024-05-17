Cooking with Chef Lucy – Protein Pancakes
A great breakfast after a workout and you can enjoy with nut butter or fruit
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz demonstrates how to make pancakes using protein powder.
It's a simple recipe the whole family can learn and reap the benefits of.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 banana
- 75g oats
- 3 large eggs
- 2 tbsp milk (dairy, soy, oat or nut milks all work)
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- pinch of cinnamon
- 2 tbsp protein powder (whey, pea or whatever your preference)
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Whizz the banana, oats, eggs, milk, baking powder, cinnamon and protein powder in a blender for 1-2 mins until smooth. Check the oats have broken down, if not, blend for another minute.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a pan. Pour or ladle in 2-3 rounds of batter, leaving a little space between each to spread.
- Cook for 1-2 minutes until bubbles start to appear on the surface and the underside is golden. Flip over and cook for another minute until cooked through.
- Transfer to a warmed oven and repeat with the remaining batter.
- Serve in stacks with nut butter, maple syrup and fruit.