Programs offered by Arizona@Work for unemployed

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As the number of those who are unemployed rises around the world and in Yuma county because of COVID-19, many programs are being offered by Arizona@Work including the Shared Work Unemployment Compensation Program which is an alternative for employers faced with a reduction in force.

It allows an employer to divide the available work or hours of work among a specified group of affected employees in lieu of a layoff, and it allows the employees to receive a portion of their Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits while working reduced hours.

The Shared Work Program is not available to an employee unless the employer for whom the individual is currently working reduced hours completes an application which then must be approved by the Department of Economic Security.

An approved Shared Work Plan is valid for one year and an employee may be eligible for up to 26 weeks of Shared Work benefits.

1. Under the CARES act, what programs are there for relief?

Under the CARES act there are a number of assistance programs, like employment retainment, small business loands, paycheck protection programs, emergency disaster relief funds, etc. but under the CARES act there is a pandemic unemployment assistance for them and that is for those who are independent contracts, but they can go to azui.com for more details.



2. What about for those who are self-employed? What is available for them?

They also qualify for those same benefits under the CARES act.



3. What are the most common types of work available that are needed during this time?

You'll see a lot of healthcare positions available, construction, commercial drivers are needed, a lot of retail grocery stores as well. If people go to our Facebook page, we are constantly sending out job postings.



4. What is the unemployment number in Yuma?

The numbers we have are for the month of February, so those numbers are probably higher at this point, but the State was at 4.5% and Yuma County was at 12%. However, we can say there has been a significant spike in unemployment.