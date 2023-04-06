Johnson & Johnson halts RSV vaccine

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – A division of Johnson & Johnson has stopped developing its vaccine for RSV.

Janssen, J & J's pharmaceutical division, announced it is scrapping it's vaccine for the common respiratory infection.

The vaccination for respiratory syncytial virus was ready to move to late stage clinical trials.

The medicine was being tested to see if it could prevent the potentially serious RSV disease in adults over the age of 60.

More than 27,000 were set to take part in the stage three clinical trial in the United States and other countries.

The company says it stopped the trial to refocus its portfolio and after an assessment of the RSV vaccine landscape.