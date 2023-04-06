Skip to Content
Vaccine
By ,
Published 1:39 AM

Johnson & Johnson halts RSV vaccine

A division of Johnson & Johnson has stopped developing its vaccine for RSV.

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – A division of Johnson & Johnson has stopped developing its vaccine for RSV.

Janssen, J & J's pharmaceutical division, announced it is scrapping it's vaccine for the common respiratory infection.

The vaccination for respiratory syncytial virus was ready to move to late stage clinical trials.

The medicine was being tested to see if it could prevent the potentially serious RSV disease in adults over the age of 60.

More than 27,000 were set to take part in the stage three clinical trial in the United States and other countries.

The company says it stopped the trial to refocus its portfolio and after an assessment of the RSV vaccine landscape.

Article Topic Follows: Vaccine
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content