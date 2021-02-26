AZ set to receive largest vaccine allocation to date

Vaccine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona’s top doctor announced Friday the state will receive more than 254,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. That is the biggest allocation the state has seen since the vaccine came out.

No word on how many vaccines Yuma county will receive.

Meanwhile, the question is when will we move into the next phase.

Phase 1C is next up that population consists of adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions and those living in congregate settings.

Dr. Sara Christ says the department is currently going through phase 1A and 1B populations to see if over 50 percent have been vaccinated.

“Some of the things that we wanted to look at was some of the data on how much of the 1A and 1B population do we believe is estimated to have gotten that vaccine.”

At this point, there is no specific date to move into phase 1C but Dr. Christ estimated when we could see that happen.

“I would anticipate in march, I just don't know if it's like this week or mid march just yet.”

According to ADHS, by spring or summer, Arizona hopes to move into phase 2 of its vaccination process. It's will also be the first time the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the general public.