Local Coronavirus
today at 9:26 AM
Arizona and California release their weekly COVID updates

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While President Joe Biden ended the public health emergency one week ago, Arizona and California continue to release their weekly COVID updates.

In the new COVID updates, Arizona and Yuma County saw a decrease in their respective COVID cases; Arizona's new COVID cases went down from 4,608 to 2,343 and Yuma County's new COVID cases went down from 95 to 61.

At the same time, California's new COVID cases went down from 10,043 to 7,477 while Imperial County's new COVID cases went down from 95 to 87.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

While Arizona's new COVID death numbers went down from 34 to 25, Yuma County saw no change in their new death numbers, remaining at 1,262.

However, as California's new COVID death numbers decrease from 116 to 101, Imperial County's new COVID death numbers went up by one.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

On the vaccination front, Arizona's new doses administered went down from 21,307 to 20,067 while Yuma County's new doses went up from 1,508 to 1,625.

However, California and Imperial County's total doses administered saw no change; California remains at 72.8% and Imperial County remains at 94.7%.

