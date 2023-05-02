Biden administration to end COVID-19 vaccine requirements

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Biden administration says it plans to end COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, contractors, head start educators and health-care workers.

The administration is also ending vaccine requirements for international travelers ahead of the busy summer travel.

The vaccine requirements will end May 11, which is when the Biden administration is officially declaring an end to the public health emergency.

In February, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to lift the requirement that most foreign air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, Homeland Security said it will no longer require non-U.S. travelers entering the United States, via land ports of entry and ferries, to be vaccinated against the virus and provide proof of vaccination upon request.