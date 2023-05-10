Skip to Content
Local Coronavirus
today at 9:09 AM
Arizona and California release COVID updates

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates.

Arizona and Yuma County both saw an increase in their new COVID case numbers; Arizona's new COVID case numbers rose exponentially from 3,206 to 4,608 and Yuma County's new COVID case numbers slightly rose from 90 to 95.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

At the same time, California and Imperial County reported similar numbers in their new COVID cases; California's new COVID case numbers rose exponentially from 9,228 to 10,043 and Imperial County's new COVID case numbers slightly rose from 90 to 95, similar to Yuma County's.

While Arizona's new COVID death numbers slightly rose from 22 to 34, Yuma County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers, remaining at 1,262.

Similarly, California's new COVID death numbers slightly rose from 114 to 116, but Imperial County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers, remaining at 981.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

On the vaccination front, Arizona saw an increase in their new doses administered, going from 19,284 to 21,307 as well as Yuma County seeing an increase in their new doses administered, going from 1,183 to 1,508.

However, both California and Imperial County saw no change in their total doses respectively; California's total doses remains at 72.8% and Imperial County's total doses remains at 94.7%.

