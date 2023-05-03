Arizona and California releases COVID updates, sees downward trend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates.

Since last week, both Arizona and Yuma County saw a decrease in their new COVID cases; Arizona's new COVID cases dropped from 4,006 to 3,206 and Yuma County's new COVID cases slightly dropped from 104 to 90.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

At the same time, California and Imperial County also experienced a decrease in their new COVID cases; California's new COVID cases dropped from 10,224 to 9,228 and Imperial County's new COVID cases dropped from 200 to 155.

While Arizona's new COVID death numbers dropped down from 23 to 22, Yuma County continues to see no change in their COVID death numbers.

Similarly, California's new COVID death numbers slightly dropped from 121 to 114, but Imperial County saw no change in their COVID death numbers.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

On the vaccination front, both Arizona and Yuma County saw an increase in their new vaccination doses; Arizona went up from 13,955,483 to 13,974,767 and Yuma County went up from 496,950 to 498,133.

On the other hand, California continues to see no change in their total vaccination doses. However, Imperial County's total vaccination doses went up from 94.6% to 94.7%.