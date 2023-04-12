Arizona and California release their weekly COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates.

Since last week, Arizona saw an increase in their new COVID cases, going from 2,931 to 3,675, while Yuma County saw a sharp decrease in their new COVID cases; it went down from 113 to 82.

California and Imperial County released their new COVID cases; California's new COVID cases went down from 13,142 to 10,056, but Imperial County's new COVID cases went up from 143 to 176.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

At the same time, both Arizona and Yuma County saw an increase in their new COVID death numbers; Arizona's new COVID death numbers went up from 33 to 35 and Yuma County's new COVID death numbers went up by one.

While California's new COVID death numbers went down from 174 to 119, Imperial County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers; it currently sits at 980.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

On the vaccination front, both Arizona and Yuma County saw a decrease in their new doses respectively; Arizona's new doses went down from 14,597 to 14,365 and Yuma County's new doses went down from 1,457 to 1,180.

However, both California and Imperial County saw no change in their total doses respectively; California's total doses remains at 72.8% and Imperial County's total doses remains at 94.6%.