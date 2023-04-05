Arizona and California release their weekly COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates for their respective states and counties.

Since last week, Arizona and Yuma County's new COVID case numbers slightly dropped; Arizona's COVID cases went from 3,258 to 2,931 while Yuma County's new COVID cases went from 119 to 113.

Updates in COVID cases and deaths

At the same time, California and Imperial County have released their new COVID case numbers. Similar to Arizona and Yuma County, California and Imperial County saw a slight decrease from last week; California's new COVID case numbers went from 14,132 to 13,142 while Imperial County's new COVID case numbers went from 208 to 143.

Arizona saw a slight drop in their new COVID death numbers; it went down from 35 to 33. However, Yuma County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers; it remains at 1,261.

Updates in COVID vaccination doses

Similarly, California also saw a slight drop in their new COVID death numbers, going from 220 to 174 while Imperial County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers, remaining at 980.

On the vaccine front, Arizona saw a decrease in new vaccine doses, going from 15,640 to 14,597. However, Yuma County saw a slight increase in their new vaccine doses, going from 1,413 to 1,457.

On the other hand, both California and Imperial County saw no change in their total vaccine doses administered; California's total doses remains at 72.8% and Imperial County's total doses remains at 94.6%.