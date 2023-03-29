Arizona and California releases their weekly COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates for their respective states and counties.

Since last week, Arizona's new COVID cases dropped from 6,918 to 3,258 while Yuma County's new COVID cases increased from 104 to 119.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

However, both Arizona and Yuma County's new COVID death numbers went up; Arizona's new COVID death numbers slightly increased from 32 to 35 and Yuma County's COVID death numbers went up from 1 to 2.

At the same time, California and Imperial County saw a decrease in their new COVID cases; California's new COVID cases dropped from 16,608 to 14,132 and Imperial County's new COVID cases also dropped from 231 to 208.

Updates in COVID Vaccination Doses

On the other hand, California and Imperial County saw an increase in their new COVID death numbers; California's new COVID death numbers went up exponentially from 159 to 220 and Imperial County's new COVID death numbers went up from 0 to 2.

On the vaccination front, Arizona's new doses slightly went up from 15,460 to 15,640 and Yuma County's new doses slightly went up from 1,372 to 1,413.

While there is no change in California's total doses, remaining at 72.8%, Imperial County saw a slight increase from 94.5% to 94.6%.